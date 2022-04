WASHINGTON — When it comes to being the guy in the Nationals’ clubhouse, Juan Soto is willing to take responsibility if things go wrong. Soto, 23, has unquestionably been the guy on the field for Washington each of the last four seasons. He won Silver Slugger awards in back-to-back years, finished runner-up for NL MVP in 2021 and became the face of the franchise almost overnight last summer when the Nationals sold off a majority of their veteran players at trade deadline.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO