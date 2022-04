Click here to read the full article. Ryan Reavis was sentenced today to 131 months behind bars for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper Mac Miller’s fatal overdose four years ago. Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a federal count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Two others were also charged. Stephen Walter, 49, of Westwood, pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and is awaiting sentencing. The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, is pending. On Sept. 4, 2018, at the direction of Walter, Reavis supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills to the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO