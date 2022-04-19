ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Former gaming exec pleads guilty to felony charges

By Nicole Krasean
mymixfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two men, including one who was once involved in plans for the Terre Haute casino, plead guilty to federal crimes Monday. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, John Keeler of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to his role in...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Asheville man pleads guilty to Capitol Riot charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – An Asheville man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riots this week, submitting to the court that he encouraged others to fight officers for entry into the building. According to a copy of the plea, Lewis Easton Cantwell was present at the Capitol on January […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Happy 4/20: Here's Where Marijuana Is Legal

Instead of giving away ice cream on 4/20, Ben & Jerry's is encouraging its fans to call on the Senate to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would legalize cannabis on the federal level, expunge the records of nonviolent offenders and fund social and criminal-justice programs in communities most impacted by overpolicing.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Gary, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
Wave 3

Indiana deputy attacked by squirrel receives special award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine, blossoming flowers, and the re-emergence of wildlife after winter are all considered joys of spring, but for one Harrison County Indiana Sheriff’s officer, spring may not be such a delight after all. A squirrel attacked Deputy David Wheatley in Seven Oaks trailer park, clinging...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Keeler
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Casino#Wtwo#New Centaur Llc#Rogers#Spectacle Entertainment#The Terre Haute#Spectacle Gaming
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) cotractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WTWO/WAWV

Man dies after hazardous materials incident in Washington, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy