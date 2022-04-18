ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

‘Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" star Bob Odenkirk received a star Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star of the 16-time Emmy nominated producer, writer, actor and lyricist is right next to that of Bryan Cranston, Odenkirk's "Breaking Bad" co-star. The star ceremony was held at...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Morris Chestnut receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Morris Chestnut received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday morning.The ceremony took place at 11:30 a.m. at 6353 Hollywood Blvd. between Cahuenga Boulevard and Ivar Avenue and was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website.The star is the 2,716th since the Walk of Fame's completion in 1961.Chestnut is best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood," "The Brothers," "The Perfect Holiday," "Think Like a Man," "The Best Man" and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday."Born in Cerritos, Chestnut made his professional acting debut in a 1990 episode of "Freddy's Nightmares -- A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series." He made his film debut in "Boyz n the Hood," playing star Crenshaw High School running back Ricky Baker.Chestnut will reprise his "The Best Man" role in "The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters," a 10-episode limited series that will stream on Peacock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Hollywood, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
Person
Richard Russo
Person
Brian Posehn
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Chris Farley
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Of Fame Star#The Walk Of Fame#Cross#Hbo#The New York Times
The Blade

Tom Hanks feature film to shoot scene at Toledo train station

Toledo’s train station will be the scene early next month of a location shoot for an upcoming feature film starring and co-produced by actor Tom Hanks. A call for extras to appear in the scene to be filmed at Central Union Terminal on Emerald Avenue was posted late last month by a casting agency. Train equipment to be used for the scene has been parked on a track near the depot for several days along with a locomotive that arrived there Thursday night.
TOLEDO, OH
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Family's 'Discoveries' After Oscars Incident Will Be Discussed on RTT

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and her family will discuss the fallout of husband Will Smith's Oscars incident eventually on her talk show when the time is right. In a message at the beginning of Wednesday's season 5 premiere episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk (featuring guest Janelle Monáe), Jada addressed why fans won't see mention of the March 27 Oscars incident, when Will, 53, struck Chris Rock onstage after taking issue with a joke made about Jada's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy