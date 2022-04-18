‘Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Actor Morris Chestnut received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday morning.The ceremony took place at 11:30 a.m. at 6353 Hollywood Blvd. between Cahuenga Boulevard and Ivar Avenue and was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website.The star is the 2,716th since the Walk of Fame's completion in 1961.Chestnut is best known for his roles in such films as "Boyz n the Hood," "The Brothers," "The Perfect Holiday," "Think Like a Man," "The Best Man" and its sequel, "The Best Man Holiday."Born in Cerritos, Chestnut made his professional acting debut in a 1990 episode of "Freddy's Nightmares -- A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series." He made his film debut in "Boyz n the Hood," playing star Crenshaw High School running back Ricky Baker.Chestnut will reprise his "The Best Man" role in "The Best Man Wedding: The Final Chapters," a 10-episode limited series that will stream on Peacock.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO