May the 4th be with these soon-to-be newlyweds in Ohio. Star Wars fans in love will be flying into Akron on Star Wars Day, Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. If you live in Akron, be prepared for Darth Vader sitings. If you're lucky, there may be a Chewbacca or two. If you see Chewbacca in the wild, don't just walk up and pet him. That would be a Wookie mistake.

AKRON, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO