Music

My Idea Share New Song “Lily’s Phone”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Idea, the duo consisting of Lily Konigsberg (Palberta) and Nate Amos (Water From Your Eyes), are releasing their debut album, Cry Mfer, this Friday via Hardly Art. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Lily’s Phone.” Listen below. Konigsberg had this to say about the...

www.undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

