Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The craftiest lawyer in New Mexico is coming back to the courtroom, as Better Call Saul returns for its sixth and final season. Chronicling the origin story of Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul has grown into one of the best TV series in its own right. In its first five seasons, the show raked in a combined 39 Emmy nominations and one win, with special praise for Bob Odenkirk’s leading role...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO