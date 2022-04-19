Minnesota Artist George Morrison

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:

