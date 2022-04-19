ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Artist George Morrison

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will be celebrating George Morrison’s work this week, as a US...

New Video Proves How Wild Minnesota Wolves Spend Their Day

A new video offers never-seen-before footage of how a wild wolf in northern Minnesota spends his day. I'm fascinated by wildlife, so I'm an avid follower of the Voyageurs Wolf Project. If you're not familiar, the Voyageurs Wolf Project (VWP) is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address the question of just what Minnesota's wolves do and how they behave in the wild during our summer months here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
The 16 Best Dating Icebreaker Questions Made Just for SE Minnesota

Are you sick of generic "get to know you" questions for first dates and you live in SE Minnesota? Good! Then this story is for you. Whether you're looking for your first serious relationship, or just ended your third marriage and think you'd be happier being married to a Platypus, I've come up with a simple way to make dating in and around Minnesota a LOT easier.
Minneapolis is a great B1G Tournament site -- especially if Gophers awaken

On Wednesday, the Big Ten awarded the 2023-2024 women’s basketball tournaments and the 2024 men’s basketball tournament to Minneapolis. Games will be played at Target Center, home of the NBA’s Timberwolves. Predictably, this decision is not appreciated in all quarters. Unsurprisingly, much of the criticism is Indiana-based....
Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
Mayo falcon lays its first egg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The peregrine falcon nesting on top of the Mayo Building has laid her first egg. The Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program captured it on video at 10:37 am Tuesday. Up to three additional eggs are expected, laid one to two days apart. To view the webcam...
All the Vikings Offseason Departures

This is Episode 28 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the team’s departures in the 2022 offseason. Particularly, the men who have already left, plus those in limbo are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to d.baker@vikingsterritory.com....
