When chef Kris Fuller and her wife Rachel began planning to start a family, Fuller started thinking about Zack’s Hot Dogs, a staple in Burlington, North Carolina for nearly a century. Raised by a single mom in Greensboro, Fuller spent a lot of time with her grandparents. “When Rachel and I started this process, it got me thinking about my childhood and all the things that I loved growing up,” Fuller said. “The treat for me was being able to hang out with the grandparents and go to Zack’s.”

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO