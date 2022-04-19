ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAZXz_0fDXgqPq00

April 19 (Reuters) - The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 is estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

Overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, but COVID-19 infections have been on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states like New York, and Connecticut.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the U.S, as has been the case with previous surges during the pandemic. read more

The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID cases stood at 34,972 as of April 16, up 23.4% from a week earlier.

BA.2 made up 74.4% of the variants in the country for the week ending April 16, while BA.2.12.1 made up 19%, according to estimates from the CDC.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 24

Rick Bars
1d ago

These variants are created by people that have taken the vaccines. These vaccines were designed to harm and kill.

Reply(2)
20
kpics12
1d ago

Just waiting for the Mailinballot strain hitting in late October.

Reply(1)
23
Related
deseret.com

This new COVID variant will cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn

Scientists are worried that the BA.2 coronavirus variant — a more-contagious version of the omicron variant — will cause a wave in the United States. Why it matters: The United States has been in a lull period as of late when it comes to COVID-19 cases. A new wave of cases will upend the recent dip in infections.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Europe#Omicron Ba
NECN

Boston Doctors Explain New Reported Side Effect of COVID Vaccine

A top vaccine expert is calling for further research into tinnitus after he developed the possible side effect following his second dose of the MRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Gregory Poland, MD, is the director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group in Minnesota. While he remains an advocate for vaccines, he said he wants a better understanding of why he developed tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, after his second dose.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy