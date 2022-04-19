ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why should you care about semiconductor manufacturing? Texas congressmen say it’s more than jobs

By The Associated Press, Monica Madden
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLFiQ_0fDXdBhc00

AUSTIN (Nexstar/AP) — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn admits he wasn’t always knowledgeable about semiconductor manufacturing, but once he learned of the threats to the supply chain and national security, he was all in.

Global shortages of semiconductor chips have made supply chain issues worse for consumers. The chips are likened to the “brain” behind everyday technology ranging from cars to phones to medical devices. Without them, modern-day necessities are not possible.

Cornyn likened semiconductors to “everything with an on and off switch” at a roundtable discussion with business leaders and the University of Texas in Austin on Monday. The university is proposing a project to boost research and development, with the help of potential funding from Congress.

The Texas senator was joined by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who has helped lead the legislative effort on the House side. The two have paired together to champion the “CHIPS for America Act,” which has garnered a rare bipartisan support and already passed in both chambers.

The Senate and House bills allot more than $52 billion for semiconductor production and research. Grants and loans from the federal government would subsidize some of the cost of building or renovating semiconductor plants.

Currently, the United States only produces about 11 to 12% of the world’s semiconductors.

During the roundtable discussion Monday, both congressmen expressed deep concerns about the national security risks that come with relying on foreign nations to produce these essential pieces of technology.

“These advanced semiconductor chips are everything from your phone to the most advanced weapons systems that we have in the United States government,” McCaul said. “We don’t want that compromised by our foreign nation adversaries, particularly in the climate that we’re in today.”

The United States does not produce any of most advanced semiconductor chips. Texas A&M supply chain consortium director, Xenophon Koufteros, said those are the tiniest chips — about 10 millimeters — and power things like computers.

Taiwan produces about 92% of those chips and the rest is produced in Japan. Koufteros said this could be disastrous if China were to escalate tensions and invade Taiwan.

“What if China moves into Taiwan? We’d have to shut down just about every industry. We won’t be able to make any phones, we won’t be able to make cameras, we won’t be able to make medical devices,” he said. “If that happens…then it’s going to be a total disaster for us here, not just in the United States but the whole world.”

He pointed to investments like the Samsung semiconductor manufacturing plant that is coming to Taylor in Central Texas. An executive from Samsung was at the roundtable with lawmakers Monday, who expressed optimism in the $17 billion expansion as it relates to easing supply chain issues.

“Adding capacity, whether it be manufacturing, or from research and development that we’re talking about today, is really important for us to help the United States meet its semiconductor interests,” said Jon Taylor, Samsung Austin’s corporate vice president of engineering.

Koufteros said having these types of plants in America is critical, but will take quite some time to build out the infrastructure and other logistics.

“We’re going the right way. But we should have done it years ago, we don’t have to wait until we are before a crisis to act,” he said.

What’s next for the CHIPS Act?

Now they have to work out considerable differences in the two bills. And Senate Republicans are already digging in before the negotiations formally begin.

President Joe Biden has made the semiconductor legislation a top priority, but he’ll need the support of 10 Senate Republicans, and perhaps more, to get a bill to his desk. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell emphasized that point when congressional leaders recently announced which lawmakers will serve on the committee that works to reconcile the two bills.

“Without major concessions and changes from House Democrats, this legislation has no chance of becoming law,” McConnell said.

House Democrats say their voices need to be heard during negotiations.

“We need to make sure that everyone has input,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., chair of the New Democrat Coalition, a group that has 19 members participating in negotiations. “We have a strong bill in the House, and I think there’s important components there that the Senate should also consider.”

The Senate bill is projected to increase spending by about $250 billion over 10 years. The House bill would boost spending by more than $400 billion over the period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

McCarthy denies saying Trump should resign if impeached

A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is denying that the leader told GOP colleagues he would recommend former President Trump resign if he was impeached over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, one of many Trump-bashing comments from top Republicans revealed in a forthcoming book.
POTUS
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
China, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Suzan Delbene
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Nexstar Ap#The University Of Texas#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy