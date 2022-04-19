ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Apple may already have ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ deal

By Nexstar Media Wire, FrontOfficeSports
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKZWQ_0fDXcik600

( FrontOfficeSports ) – Apple’s deal to stream live baseball games may pale in comparison to what comes next: The tech giant is reportedly close to securing a deal for “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

The deal for the out-of-market broadcast package is on the cusp of completion, according to Puck, with one source saying it’s done already. The announcement is being delayed to better fit Apple’s timing, per the insider.

  • The deal could earn the NFL around $2.5 billion annually.
  • Sources told Front Office Sports in March that Apple is interested in bundling “NFL Sunday Ticket,” mobile streaming rights, and a stake in NFL Media.
  • A deal could see Apple take on up to 49 % of NFL Media.

The NFL is also reportedly exploring launching its own streaming service, which could offer out-of-market games for $5 per month.

Apple’s Big Moment

Apple announced its seven-year MLB deal worth an annual $85 million during a product event in March. It could seek to do the same for an NFL-related announcement.

Its next such event is the Worldwide Developer Conference, scheduled for June 6-10.

A January report from investment firm Wedbush said that Apple was preparing to spend billions of dollars on live sports to drive subscriptions to Apple TV+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Teen arrested for allegedly shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday Ticket#Baseball Games#American Football#Puck#Front Office Sports#Nfl Media#Wedbush#Apple Tv
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Today will begin mild in the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. By the late afternoon, clouds will move out and temperatures will warm well above normal, into the low and mid 80s. FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunshine to round out the workweek, as temperatures keep climbing. Highs will be above normal again […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Columbia man arrested in connection to death of wife

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife. Columbia police said they arrested Ellis John Peavy, 36, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. Investigators said they responded to the 400 block of McNeese Street just after 10:00 a.m. the same day. They found 68-year-old […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

19-year-old arrested for crash that critically injured Pearl teen

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a crash that critically injured a fellow high school senior on prom night. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 16, 2022. Pearl police said they received calls about a multi-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the […]
PEARL, MS
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information in death of Robert Williams

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting for information in the death of Robert Williams. Williams was reported missing by his family on February 17, 2019. The body of Williams was found on Owens road in Terry on March 1, 2019. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Black bear killed in three-vehicle crash in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a black bear. The accident happened on Wednesday, April 20 around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 61 near Willows Road in Claiborne County. According to MHP, a 2020 GMC Sierra, […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted in Hattiesburg shoplifting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women stole a 65-inch television from Dirt Cheap on October 9, 2021. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on East Elton Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn confirmed the body was found on East Elton Road. The person has not been identified at this time. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the body was in advanced stages of decomposition and will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with felony drug trafficking in Perry County

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with felony drug trafficking in Perry County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Perry County deputies said Hayden Bryant, 29, was pulled over near Highway 98 and Main Street in New Augusta. Officers said they searched his car and found more than 40 […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy