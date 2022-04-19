ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Medical experts investigating mysterious illness causing severe liver damage in Alabama kids

By Alex Valdez
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JK1UC_0fDXccRk00

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Unexplained cases of severe liver disease in children are increasing in parts of Europe and Alabama.

Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), in collaboration with pediatric healthcare providers including hospitals that treat children and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been investigating an increase in hepatitis in young children.

Medical experts are still investigating a virus that caused 9-Alabama children to suffer from severe liver damage, causing two to need a liver transplant.

According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health, The children tested positive for adenovirus, a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms. Each of the Alabama children is younger than 6-years-old but each had similar symptoms.

“We don’t know why this particular type of the virus is causing this liver injury,” Dr. Stubblefield tells WDHN. “Although like I said there have only been a few cases, scattered out over a few months. We can’t really find a link between any of the cases, the cases have really been separated by distance and time.”

At this time, it’s unknown where in Alabama those children live. However, Alabama is the only state in the U.S. where children have been diagnosed with this mysterious virus. Each of the Alabama children tested positive for adenovirus but experts say the virus rarely causes severe hepatitis in healthy people.

Laboratory testing has ruled out the hepatitis type A, B, C, and E viruses that usually cause such illnesses. Officials say they are not aware of international travel or other factors that might have put the kids at risk.

According to experts, the liver processes nutrients filters the blood, and fights infections. The infections caused symptoms like jaundice, which causes the yellowing of the skin, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

“There is evidence of liver damage, which might include jaundice but could also be an elevation of what is called liver enzymes,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Which are enzymes in the blood that are found in the liver that

could be released from liver injury.”

The United Kingdom is investigating at least 74 cases with 6 of those children needing a liver transplant. 10 cases have been reported in Scotland with a few being discovered in Spain and Ireland as well.

Experts say adenoviruses previously have been linked to hepatitis in children, but mostly in kids with weakened immune systems.

“Signs and symptoms of liver injury along with signs of GI illness were also positive for adenovirus,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Half of which were specific to the particular type, adenovirus 41, which has also been seen in some of the UK cases.”

Both the CDC and the World Health Organization are looking into the adenovirus as well as COVID-19 for possible causes. In Europe, some children have tested positive for adenovirus while some tested positive for COVID-19. Experts are still exploring a possible link.

According to ADPH, each neither of the children had underlying health conditions including

COVID-19 but none of the 9 Alabama children had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s one more thing that should be tested for while they are going through their evaluation because like it said it’s one of several things that can cause damage to the liver,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

At this time, medical professionals say it’s important that parents stay up to date on their children’s vaccinations. They also say it’s important to practice good hygiene like washing hands for at least 20 seconds.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
MedicalXpress

How too much drinking harms the liver

As Americans stepped up their drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, liver disease and transplants surged. Between March 2020 and January 2021, the number of U.S. patients with alcohol-associated liver disease who received a new liver or were wait-listed for a transplant was 50% higher than pre-pandemic projections, researchers say. Alcohol-associated...
HERSHEY, PA
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Blood disorder causes body to make too many red blood cells

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have a relative who was diagnosed with polycythemia vera. What is this disorder, and can it be treated? Is any new research being conducted on polycythemia vera?. ANSWER: Polycythemia vera is a blood disorder where the body makes too many red blood cells. It's one in...
CANCER
Gillian May

Liver Enzyme Tests Are Not Reliable in Diagnosing Alcoholic Liver Disease

Many people are confused about the diagnosis and prevention of alcoholic liver disease (ALD). As with other conditions, people believe that blood tests can detect an abnormality that can help doctors and patients understand the development of the disease. In the case of alcoholic liver disease, blood tests can be very confusing. Even though people may ask for blood tests to understand their liver functioning, these tests may not be that helpful. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic who lost her father to ALD, I’d like to explain more about this as most people think that these blood tests are definitive when they’re not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Liver Injury#Liver Damage#Wdhn#Cdc
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Liver disease increases as result of lifestyle changes due to COVID-19

Liver disease was negatively impacted by lifestyle changes during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new study in the journal Liver International. The retrospective study used health checkup data of 973 participants between 2018 and 2020 from MedCity21, an advanced medical center for preventive medicine established by Osaka City University Hospital in 2014, and found that new diagnoses of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) rose from 22 before the COVID pandemic to 44 during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy