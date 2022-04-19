ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom found dead in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, says medical examiner

By Nicole Johnson, Nexstar Media Wire
FOREST HILLS, Queens (WPIX) – A mom whose body was found in a duffel bag in Queens was stabbed 58 times, a report from the city’s Medical Examiner revealed Monday.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old Queens mother of two teenage boys, was found not too far from her home in a duffel bag. A man walking his dog Saturday morning found the bag and called police, according to sources.

Nexstar’s WPIX obtained surveillance video too disturbing to share of a man dragging the duffel bag. Police identified a person of interest known to Gaal in the case Monday afternoon, sources said. No arrests have been made.

The suspect allegedly sent a haunting message to Gaal’s husband after her death, according to police sources, accusing Gaal of sending him to jail years ago and threatening to kill the entire family if he called the police.

Sources said they believe Gaal told her youngest son she was going out to see a show Friday night. At some point, a man met up with her, sources said. That man is believed to have murdered Gaal in her basement.

Investigators believe Gaal knew the killer because there were no signs of forced entry into her home.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting Crime Stoppers online, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

