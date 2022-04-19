Adventure Cove Opening Day

The City of Abilene Parks & Recreation Department announces the opening of Adventure Cove for the 2022 Summer season will be on Saturday, May 28th at 11:00 am. The cost of admission is $4 for kids under 48” tall, $6 for kids 48” and over, $7 for adults (18yrs & older), and children 2 years old or under are free.

At Adventure Cove, families will get to enjoy a leisure pool with a zero-depth beach entry, a lazy river, multiple water slides, a concession stand, and an enjoyable atmosphere. Hours of operation are as follows:

Sunday: 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Monday: 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tuesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Wednesday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Thursday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Friday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

For questions or more information, please contact Parks & Recreation Department at parksandrec@abilenetx.gov or call at 325-676-6217.