Police serving a search warrant at A$AP Rocky's Los Angeles home used a battering ram to gain entry to the property. On Wednesday (April 20), a few hours after news broke that A$AP Rocky had been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a 2021 shooting, TMZ obtained video of police serving a warrant at the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's home. In the video, which appears to be taken by a bystander, a half-dozen police officers in full riot gear approach what is reported to be the rapper's gated property. The officers make use of a battering ram to gain access. One officer hits the door with the device three times before another officer uses another tool to pry the door open, falling in the process. TMZ also obtained photos of officers removing boxes of papers from the home.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO