Defensive Interior linemen squarely on Raiders draft radar

For the second offseason in a row, the Raiders saw a near-complete overhaul on the defensive interior line. The one holdover has been nose tackle Johnathan Hankins.

However, there is a big difference between what the Raiders did last year and what they have done this year. Last year they scooped up several guys who were either proven (Quinton Jefferson), had success in the past (Darius Philon) or had the potential as a once highly regarded prospect (Solomon Thomas).

The closest they have to a proven player among the new additions is Bilal Nichols, who has 11 sacks over his four NFL seasons and has been a full-time starter the past three seasons.

What is needed is a young interior rusher to compete for snaps in a rotation. Here are some potential interior linemen who would be just what the Raiders need and could be on the board when they make their picks.

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma -- Round 3

Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey

Former JuCo transfer blew up as a senior for the Sooners, collecting 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 290-pounder earned second-team All Big-12 both of his seasons at Oklahoma.

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama -- Round 3-4

Mathis exploded as a senior for the Crimson Tide. The 6-4, 310-pounder put up an eye-popping nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss to be named second-team All-American.

Matthew Butler, Tennessee -- Round 4

Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler

Well, we know Mel Kiper loves him, though he still thinks Butler will be on the board in the fourth round. The 6-4, 297-pounder was a team captain for the Volunteers. He put up five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss as a fifth-year senior and has 9.5 sacks over the past three seasons.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M -- Round 4-5

There’s a distinct possibility some team will like Leal enough to take him on day two. But if he’s there Day 3, the 6-3, 287-pounder would be a very tempting prospect. After a reasonably productive first two seasons for the Aggies, Leal put up big numbers as a junior with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, earning him second-team All America honors.

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State -- Round 7

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett

This would be a fan favorite selection. Garrett spent his high school days at Las Vegas’s renowned prep school Bishop Gorman. This wouldn’t just be to make local fans happy. Garrett is a talented player. He put up 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in his last 20 starts for the Buckeyes.

As a senior, the 6-2, 300-pounder led the team in sacks (5.5) and was named First Team All-Big Ten and Polynesian Player of the Year.