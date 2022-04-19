ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Defensive Interior linemen squarely on Raiders draft radar

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35t0R3_0fDXa18e00

For the second offseason in a row, the Raiders saw a near-complete overhaul on the defensive interior line. The one holdover has been nose tackle Johnathan Hankins.

However, there is a big difference between what the Raiders did last year and what they have done this year. Last year they scooped up several guys who were either proven (Quinton Jefferson), had success in the past (Darius Philon) or had the potential as a once highly regarded prospect (Solomon Thomas).

The closest they have to a proven player among the new additions is Bilal Nichols, who has 11 sacks over his four NFL seasons and has been a full-time starter the past three seasons.

What is needed is a young interior rusher to compete for snaps in a rotation. Here are some potential interior linemen who would be just what the Raiders need and could be on the board when they make their picks.

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma -- Round 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCKPb_0fDXa18e00
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) has made an impression with his choice of thigh pads, including here against Nebraska earlier this season.

Former JuCo transfer blew up as a senior for the Sooners, collecting 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The 6-3, 290-pounder earned second-team All Big-12 both of his seasons at Oklahoma.

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama -- Round 3-4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lujB5_0fDXa18e00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mathis exploded as a senior for the Crimson Tide. The 6-4, 310-pounder put up an eye-popping nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss to be named second-team All-American.

Matthew Butler, Tennessee -- Round 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsWFf_0fDXa18e00
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) defends at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Kns Tennessee Purdue

Well, we know Mel Kiper loves him, though he still thinks Butler will be on the board in the fourth round. The 6-4, 297-pounder was a team captain for the Volunteers. He put up five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss as a fifth-year senior and has 9.5 sacks over the past three seasons.

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M -- Round 4-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQChD_0fDXa18e00
 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a distinct possibility some team will like Leal enough to take him on day two. But if he’s there Day 3, the 6-3, 287-pounder would be a very tempting prospect. After a reasonably productive first two seasons for the Aggies, Leal put up big numbers as a junior with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, earning him second-team All America honors.

Haskell Garrett, Ohio State -- Round 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6N0d_0fDXa18e00
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) celebrates a sack with Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) during the fourth quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

This would be a fan favorite selection. Garrett spent his high school days at Las Vegas’s renowned prep school Bishop Gorman. This wouldn’t just be to make local fans happy. Garrett is a talented player. He put up 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in his last 20 starts for the Buckeyes.

As a senior, the 6-2, 300-pounder led the team in sacks (5.5) and was named First Team All-Big Ten and Polynesian Player of the Year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

WR Jarvis Landry Reportedly Taking Visit Tomorrow

Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Sign Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Quessenberry started all 17 games for the Titans this past season. Quessenberry was originally selected by the Houston Texans with a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Radar#Ohio State#American Football#Sooners#All American
thecomeback.com

Kyler Murray gives telling statements on future with Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s future with the team has been a big topic of discussion this NFL offseason. Murray released a statement earlier this offseason that said the team needs to prioritize building around him, as well as paying him accordingly for what he has done for the team.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: Zero QBs taken in top 10, Jameson Williams first receiver off the board

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially one week away and projections become reality. It has become increasingly difficult to project where the quarterbacks are going to go in this class and that has been the lynchpin for other decisions. If Carolina's leadership feels that they have to win now, it would stand to reason that their interest in Baker Mayfield -- rather than a rookie -- is genuine. Would Atlanta take a quarterback after bypassing on a stronger group last year? Is Seattle willing to begin a rebuild with 70-year old Pete Carroll as head coach? All of those questions and more are explored in today's thought exercise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Deebo Samuel’s Trade Request Could Not Have Come at a Better Time for the 49ers

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the dynamic offensive weapon for the San Francisco 49ers, has asked for a trade out of the Bay Area, ESPN?s Jeff Darlington reports. Samuel could become the third high-profile wide receiver to be dealt this offseason, the others being NFC All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, who moved from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as Tyreek Hill, who went from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Deebo Samuel's next team, from Jets to Packers

When San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel unfollowed the 49ers on social media and removed images of himself wearing the team's jersey, fans and bettors began to wonder, "what's next for Deebo?" Well, what came next was the star officially requesting to be traded away from San Francisco on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy