Spring Lake soccer on the right side of 10-goal contest with Trojans

FRUITPORT — Spring Lake soccer’s bench had plenty of reasons to cheer during Monday night’s match against Fruitport, but their loudest ovation came before the game even started.

It was right at the start of player introductions, the first name off the list: sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Stewart is back. An all-state honorable mention in her first season at the varsity level, Stewart wasn’t expected to return from a ruptured ACL until sometime next month.