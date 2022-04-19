ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Dairy Farmer Has Huge Following for Videoing Daily Duties [WATCH]

By Danielle
 2 days ago
A day in the life of an Iowa dairy farmer may seem pretty basic to some, but millions of people have actually found it extremely interesting (us included). According to Iowa News Now, Dan Venteicher has a dairy farm near Strawberry Point, Iowa. After sharing some videos of his daily life...

92.9 THE LAKE

Farmer on TikTok Reveals Why Cows Sometimes Eat Skittles

"Candy-eating cows" may sound strange, but one dairy farmer in Iowa went viral on TikTok after revealing the surprising reason cows will sometimes eat Skittles. Naturally, the internet was bewildered by the news. A dairy farmer named Dan, who shares content under @iowadairyfarmer on TikTok, is known for regularly sharing...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Monticello Cow Surprises Farmer With Rare Triplets

When farmers are breeding their cows, the goal is to get a healthy calf, not necessarily two… and certainly not THREE. Rhett, Ronan, and Ruby are triplet calves that were born on a Monticello farm last month. https://www.facebook.com/JCBeef/photos/a.110484454788593/155098923660479. It’s safe to say in Monticello was caught off guard when...
MONTICELLO, IA
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public

The Iowa Board of Social Work has issued an emergency order suspending the license of a central Iowa social worker — although it’s not clear based on public records why the board feels that action is warranted. The board has charged licensed social worker Joni Huntley of Des Moines with engaging in unethical conduct and […] The post Board: Social worker poses ‘immediate danger’ to the public appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

