PM Modi lays foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

A viral video that shows a KashmiriMuslim man being refused lodging at a hotel in India’s capital Delhi despite having booking details and identification proof has sparked outrage.The video of the undated incident was shared on Twitter by Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, on Wednesday.“Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to Kashmiri man, despite provided id [sic] and other documents. Is being a Kashmiri a Crime?” he asked.The incident has led to Oyo Rooms, an Indian multinational room rental service under which the hotel was registered, delisting it from its platform and issuing a statement...
