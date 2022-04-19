PM Modi lays foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar

India has been accused of stalling the World Health Organisation’s bid to revise the global Covid-19 death toll after it pegged the country’s actual number of deaths to be over four million.According to the Indian health ministry, the country has officially recorded 520,000 coronavirus deaths so far since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the unpublished report suggests that India has underreported its deaths by some 3.5 million.The WHO report says that around 15 million people died across the world by the end of 2021, which is more than double the official total of six million deaths reported by...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO