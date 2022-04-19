ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, and windy, Tuesday

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning! The warming temperature trend will continue Tuesday with temperatures reaching...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Stormtrack Weather
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Today will begin mild in the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. By the late afternoon, clouds will move out and temperatures will warm well above normal, into the low and mid 80s. FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunshine to round out the workweek, as temperatures keep climbing. Highs will be above normal again […]
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Breezy winds on the way back

High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Taking a break before gusty winds return

Wednesday will be a nice spring day between the wind storms. There will be some southwesterly breezes today, but stronger winds return tomorrow ahead of the next Pacific system approaching the west coast. Highs will stay warm for now, but take a slide before the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Rain, mid 50s for Wednesday before warmup

Cloudy conditions tonight. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 40. Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy Wednesday with afternoon showers, cooler north and warmer south. Winds: SSE 20-25 G35. High: 53.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Windy & Dry Saturday.

As of 9AM Saturday- It’s a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning! Despite the sunshine, we actually have a lot going on today weather wise. All counties are under a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) from 12PM-8PM. Also, several counties are under either a Wind Advisory from 12PM-8PM or a Lake Wind Advisory from 9AM-11PM. The takeaway today is to bring anything inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside. Fires can spread rapidly today due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph and relative humidity will be between 15-20%. Skies will remain clear with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Winds will stay breezy overnight, helping to prevent any any frost.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy