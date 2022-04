OLEY TWP., Pa. — Guests who set foot in The Riedenau House in Oley Township hopefully will experience a feeling of yesteryear while enjoying farm-to-table dining. "This is an old inn," said Dale Reitenauer, who will be the head chef and operator. "This is an inn that was established in the 1800s, and we want to bring that old-school life back to it."

