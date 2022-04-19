ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Parkland College SWFT and Adult Education Center Open House

By Landa
parkland.edu
 2 days ago

Parkland College invites community members to an open house celebrating the new Support for Workforce Training (SWFT) and Adult Education Center. The SWFT and Adult Education Center Open House will be held on Monday, April 25 from 3-5 p.m. in the new center, room D120. Guests are invited to drop in...

www.parkland.edu

Comments / 0

