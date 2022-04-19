ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Adding Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey to Cowboys DL should be scary thought for opposition

By Tyler Browning
 2 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have long clamored for a game-changing three-technique along the defensive line. An interior defensive lineman who can be serviceable against the run, but more importantly rush the passer with wreckless abandon. The Cowboys have taken steps to address this position with their draft selections of Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa. The latter gave the team some flashes in his rookie year tallying two sacks, six tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits. In two years Gallimore has provided just seven tackles for loss and six QB hits.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey could be the answer to the equation. Choosing the Sooners over offers from Alabama, LSU, Baylor and Texas, Winfrey first attended Iowa Western Community College. While there, he simply became ESPN’s No. 1 ranked JUCO prospect in 2020. An intimidating presence, Winfrey leans into the reputation, as he’s been seen with Michael Myers thigh pads on occasion, letting the opposing offense know they’re in for a horror-movie experience on gameday. What exactly does that entail? A look at the film of another of Dallas’ 30 visitors is in order.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 290 pounds

Jersey Number: 8

Stats (2021): 12 solo tackles, 23 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: West Virginia (2021), Texas (2021), Baylor (2021), Oklahoma State (2021)

Best Game: West Virginia (2021)

Worst Game: Baylor (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Explosiveness: Incredibly explosive off the snap, if often the first one among the defensive line to engage the offensive lineman. Has flashes of being able to time up the opponents snap count and he becomes incredibly disruptive.

Pad Level/Leverage: Understands leverage and uses it to his advantage. Maintains the philosophy that low man wins. Consistently has his pads lower than the offensive lineman’s. Able to leverage himself against double teams and split them.

Pass Rush Plan: Has a variety of moves at his disposal, but not sure he attacks with a true plan. Wins predominately with his explosion off the snap. If he puts reason behind his pass rush moves, it could take him to the next level.

Flexibility: Offers a little position flexibility as he has experience at both zero and three techniques, however he best projects as a full time three tech. Has a little ankle flexion to his game, saw him attempt to bend the edge on a couple twists.

Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability: When he times up the snap count, no one is stopping him from getting in the backfield, he becomes incredibly disruptive. Even if he isn’t timing up the snap his explosiveness paired with his ability to convert speed to power is a deadly combo that is built for disruption. Able to cross face of offensive lineman with ease.

Performance Evaluation:

Run Defense: Capable of being a block eater and taking up double teams to open lanes for linebackers. Isn’t able to anchor in against down blocks on a consistent level and can get washed down the field.

Versatility: Played in a variety of alignments at OU. Spent some time at zero tech, and worked some at three tech. Best projects to the NFL as a three tech.

Strength/Power: Attacks with heavy hands, if he lands his strike he is often tossing you to the side. Has a nasty push-pull move and it works well. Converts speed to power at a high level.

Block Shedding: Able to stack and shed blocks with relative ease, once he gets hands on you. Gains leverage quickly and is able to shed blocks effectively.

Hand Usage: Has active hands, saw him use the dip and rip, two hand swipe, and a bull rush among others. Has heavy hands and is able to collapse the pocket with his bull rush.

Strengths:

Extremely explosive off the snap, and showed multiple times his ability to time and jump the snap as the game progressed. Gains leverage well and has a variety of pass rush moves at his disposal. Has active hands and is a very effective gap shooter.

Weaknesses:

Lacks a real anchor against the run, can often get washed out of the play without being able to anchor in. Got plenty of disruption in the backfield but failed to secure the tackle a number of times. Lacks a real purpose behind his pass rush moves. If he develops a real plan of attack and puts a reason behind his pass rush moves he will reach the next level of his play.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys may not be all that interested in adding another three-technique in the draft due to their selections of Gallimore and Odighizuwa in the past two drafts. If they did Winfrey would push for a starting role immediately among this defense.

His ability to learn the snap count and time it up as the game progresses is unmatched. When he does this he is in the backfield in a hurry disrupting the play. He needs to develop an anchor against the run as he was often washed out of the play because of his inability to anchor in. He was played out of position a lot at Oklahoma, as he was often at zero-technique, similar to Gallimore. A move to three-technique projects favorably as he transitions to the NFL.

Prospect Grade:

Explosiveness (15) 14.2 Strength/Power (10) 8.75

Pad Level/Leverage (10) 9 Block Shedding (10) 8.25

Pass Rush Plan (10) 6.8 Hand Usage (10) 8

Run Defense (10) 7.5 Flexibility (10) 8

Versatility (5) 3.5 Gap Shooting/Lat. Ability (10) 9.2

Final Grade:

83.2, 2nd round player

Comments / 0

