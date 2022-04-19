ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

State Police seek public assistance with identifying two subjects involved in an identity theft investigation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Police in New York City is attempting to identify the two subjects pictured above regarding an...

State Police Investigating Theft in East Nottingham Township

EAST NOTTINGHAM YWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on March 7, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to 186 Wedgewood Road, East Nottingham Township for a report of a theft. The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Oxford, Pennsylvania, conveyed that her wallet was taken from her grey 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan while at the Elk Creek Veterinary for an emergency visit. The theft occurred on March 4, 2022, sometime between 1:15 PM and 1:35 PM. Items stolen include a maroon wallet with a golden zipper, a driver’s license, a Visa credit card, and five $20 bills. The Pennsylvania State Police say this incident remains under investigation.
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
Police identify victim in deadly Poughkeepsie shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie as 29-year-old Cain Smalls. Police tell News 12 he was shot in the stomach on Mill Street Sunday morning. Smalls was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY

