ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaiser Permanente

Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics

cdc.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal of the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics (CFA) is to enable timely, effective decision-making to improve outbreak response using data,...

www.cdc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Top 4 2022 Supply Chain Technology Trends

It seemed as if in March of 2021, the world spoke of nothing other than the 200,000-ton cargo ship creating a block in the Suez Canal. Later in the year, dozens of ships moored off of the West coast of the United States, which accounts for roughly 40% of U.S. imports, made news. Add in the trucker shortage, the chip shortage, and the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and it is no wonder that supply chain news stepped into the spotlight during 2021.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forecasting#Innovation#Cfa#Uc Berkeley#Omicron
beckershospitalreview.com

Information key to healthcare workers' vaccine acceptance: 6 findings

Most healthcare workers are accepting of COVID-19 vaccines, citing educational information as most helpful for them when making a decision on whether to receive them, according to research published in March in Vaccine. The research — led by the University of Minnesota Medical School, National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

The World Isn't Scared of GMOs Anymore

The anti-GMO movement has lost much of its cultural relevance in recent years and it now appears that the political debate surrounding crop biotechnology is all but over. We've discussed a number of developments over the last year that point in this direction—most recently Europe's softening trade restrictions in the face of food shortages caused by the war in Ukraine. But we can now point to some empirical data related to the GMO debate itself.
AGRICULTURE
Apple Insider

Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Life Itself health conference

Apple's vice president of health Dr. Sumbul Desai will talk about the company's medical research at the 2022 Life Itself conference -- which also features John Sculley. Alongside her work in what she sees as Apple's responsibility to keep users healthy, Dr. Desai is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine. But it's Apple's health initiatives that are to be the focus of her speech, going by the Life Itself website's description of her topics.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HIT Consultant

Seven Bridges, USP, Google Cloud to Build A Brazilian Reference Genome

– Seven Bridges, a bioinformatics ecosystem provider, announced it is collaborating with the University of São Paulo (USP) and Google Cloud, as well as the Associação Genomas Brasil (Brazil Genome Association), to assist the DNA do Brasil (DNABr) project in building a reference genome that represents the genetic diversity of the Brazilian population.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Consumers Have the Power to Make Digital Platforms Rise and Fall

Platforms are not something new. Essentially, a platform business model is simply a way to connect two groups, whether it’s uniting buyers and sellers on an eCommerce platform or uniting riders and drivers through an app. That business model, though, has revolutionized many parts of the economy. Digital platforms...
INTERNET
pymnts

SEON CEO Says Rising Cyber Threat Requires Multi-Provider Security Approach

From criminals creating fake accounts using stolen or synthetic identities, to exploiting the traditional onboarding process, to capitalizing on data breaches to launch credential stuffing attacks; there seems to be no shortage of avenues fraudsters are using to launch attacks aimed at online businesses. The pandemic hasn’t helped either, creating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe

April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Friday it has decided to withdraw the marketing authorization application for its troubled Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab, in Europe after it failed to convince the regulator of the drug's benefits. The drugmaker said the move follows its interactions with the European Medicines...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Next Web

These are the 5 most in-demand cloud computing jobs in 2022

According to experts and recent statistics, the future looks cloudy. And no, we’re not talking about the weather forecast, we’re talking about the exciting and emerging cloud computing sector. In the last decade, cloud computing has grown exponentially. It has become such a huge part of our lives...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Top Machine Learning Applications in Business and Beyond

Machine learning is one of the subspecies of artificial intelligence. It is based on the ability of the computer to study by performing multiple tasks of the same type. It creates an algorithm for an optimal solution for the given task. Modern artificial intelligence technology is developing at an unreal rate. We use machine learning applications in business, healthcare, marketing, computer games, etc. The world is going online and taking advantage of all the benefits of machine learning. The technology can be used, for example, when analyzing feedback or news about a product.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Unlearn.AI, a startup developing a ‘digital twin’ service for clinical trials, raises $50M

A future where doctors can simulate the effects of all possible treatments on patients’ digital twins to determine the most effective course is admittedly ambitious. That’s perhaps why Unlearn.AI, a startup which today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round, started with clinical trials. Unlearn’s digital twin product replicates the characteristics of patients in trials to enable what the company claims are smaller, faster studies, built on a combination of AI and historical data.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy