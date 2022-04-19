ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

David Knudson: “Medalle (feat. Bayonne)”

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Knudson, of Minus The Bear and Botch, has released a new...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Raavi – “Chorus Girl”

Raavi, the melodically and emotionally charged indie rock project of Raavi Sita, introduced their new It Grows On Trees last month with lead single “Lazy Susan.” Today they’re back with another impressive track, “Chorus Girl.” It’s another ’90s-damaged guitar onslaught with a wildly catchy chorus; it’s easy to imagine a large room full of people shouting in unison, “I’m in hell, I’m in hell!” The song also has a video by Ethan Gabert-Doyon and Max Kolomatsky that uses karaoke imagery to spin a narrative. Watch below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Seventeen Are ‘Darl+ing’ on Their First English-Language Song

Click here to read the full article. Seventeen have dropped new song “Darl+ing.” The single will appear on their upcoming fourth album, which will arrive in May. The band first teased the track last week. In the track’s accompanying video, Seventeen — S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — are hanging out in a tranquil, dreamy space when a shadow is cast that introduces a darker side to the clip and tips to the challenges a relationship can experience. “You know without you, I’m so lonely/When you’re not here, 911 calling,” they sing on...
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Mariahlynn Cozies up with Another Man After Rich Dollaz Reminisces with Erica Mena

Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have struggled to make their romance work. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Mariahlynn has an interesting history with Rich Dollaz. Most fans had no idea they even had a romantic relationship. They didn’t know this until Mariahlynn shared this information at the reunion years ago. She said that things had been serious between them lowkey for a long time. And they even had discussions about having children. Rich didn’t like that Mariahlynn put him on blast in front of the cast and viewers. He would later say in an interview that the reason why he didn’t go public with the romance was that he wasn’t quite sure how serious it was.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platoon Seawall
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘

“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Cynthia Albritton Cause of Death Shocking: Legendary Cynthia Plaster Caster Dead at 74

Cynthia Albritton, who famously worked with musicians and rockers to cast their phalluses, has died. She was 74. A representative for Albritton, who was also known as the legendary Cynthia Plaster Caster, confirmed to Variety the tragic news. The source did not disclose further details about her passing, but they confirmed that Cynthia Albritton's cause of death was due to the long illness she had been enduring.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

How the Beatles' messy breakup 52 years ago actually went down: 'The dream is over...'

On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney made a small but explosive statement that would leave his three bandmates and the rest of the world stunned. When asked in an interview during press for his first solo album, "McCartney," whether he was planning a new album or single with the Beatles, the bassist replied: "No." Although he didn't elaborate on whether the separation might prove permanent, the headline that took up almost half of The Daily Mirror's front page, conclusively stating: "Paul Quits the Beatles." The news knocked the wind out of many, as few at the time were aware of the fissures that had developed within the band since their manager, Brian Epstein, died in August 1967.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Brian May’s ‘Odd Experience’ With Axl Rose

Brian May recalled the “odd experience” he endured after being invited to appear on Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy album. The Queen guitarist composed a guitar track for the song “Catcher in the Rye” in the mid-'00s and attended a series of recording sessions to lay it down. But Axl Rose – who at that time was the only original Guns member in the lineup – was hardly ever present, and May’s contribution was later abandoned.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Watch Def Leppard’s New Carnivalesque ‘Kick’ Video

Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick." The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy