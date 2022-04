If there was ever a time to pull an “Oh my God” à la Janice from Friends, it’s now. For a limited time only, you can get engaged in the Friends apartment, courtesy of The Friends Experience in New York City. While it’s very endearing that Chandler thought it mattered what he said or where he said it before he popped the question to Monica but realized that the only thing that mattered was how happy she made him, yadda yadda yadda, this is a *big* deal, so take the chance if you can.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO