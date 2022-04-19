ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kristi Greer Elected Chair of Council of Community Bankers Education Division

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Kristi Greer, Senior Vice President of Professional Development at Community Bankers Association of Georgia, has been named Chair of the Education Directors for the Council of Community Banking Associations (CCBA). The Council of Community Bankers Associations (CCBA) is an organization that represents independent state community banking associations across the...

