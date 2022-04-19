ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Declaration of Independents: May/June 2022 Issue Indie Spotlight

By American Songwriter
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Manifesto: 10 Year Anniversary Edition

(Lonely Ones Records)

Matt Woods culls inspiration from his native East Tennessee environs, with songs that paint a portrait of gruff, no-nonsense individuals who inhabit the fringes of Appalachia and the rural realms just beyond. Having previously honed his skills in various ensembles, he released the first album under his own aegis, the boldly-titled Manifesto, during a seminal stage of his career. Even so, it reflected a marked maturity, flush with first-hand narratives shared from the viewpoint of those that dare to confront the odds and obstacles accompanying sordid circumstances. “Johnny Ray Dupree,” “Jellico Mountain,” “Lost In Tennessee,” “A Company Town,” and “Ghost of the Gospel” offer merciless yet memorable hard-luck stories, reflections of frayed nobility spurred through both desperation and determination. Newly remixed, remastered, and bolstered by several bonus tracks, the anniversary edition of Manifesto resonates with grit and gravitas.

Crazy Grace

(Self-Released)

Spare, sparse, and stripped down to the essentials, Luke Brindley’s latest album finds him relying on the three things most essential to his sound—his adept fingerstyle fretwork, his vulnerable vocals, and his touching and tender melodies. “I wanted the guitar arrangements and lyrics to have the focus,” he insists, and indeed, there’s nothing to detract from his simple but assured delivery. Recorded in an empty house on the New Jersey shore during the winter of 2021, it reflects a sense of isolation, one that finds Brindley in a decidedly meditative mood. Songs such as “What’s Not To Love?,” “Let Me Be Your Fool,” “Midnight in the Pines,” and “The Light In Your Eyes” come across as poignant and personal, bare expressions of optimism tinged with insecurity spun with abject humility. On the other hand, when he turns his attention to the tumult and turbulence of a divided nation on closing track “Hope Machine,” the effect is all the more mesmerizing.

James Lee Stanley & Dan Navarro

(Beachwood Recordings)

Credit acoustic auteurs James Lee Stanley and Dan Navarro with putting a singular spin on the music of Led Zeppelin, and doing so in a way that not only brings those classic melodies to the fore but also offers the most unique interpretation imaginable. With little more than two voices and a pair of guitars, the pair continue Stanley’s longstanding habit of taking music by venerable artists and rebooting them with wholly unexpected results. Consequently, the aptly-titled All Wood and Led finds the duo stripping back the bluster of Plant/Page originals such as “Good Times Bad Times,” “Rock and Roll,” “Whole Lotta Love,” “Ramble On,” “Hey Hey What Can I Do,” and “Stairway to Heaven,” and reinterpreting them as rustic, rootsy backwoods ballads. As unlikely as that may seem on any initial encounter, the results are so striking and effective, there’s no denying the effectiveness of their efforts. Consider this Zep in depth.

Vessel

(Self-Released)

A decidedly cheery trio, The Accidentals (Savannah Buist, Katie Larson, and Michael Dause) find common ground in their bubbly melodies and decidedly upbeat attitude. It’s an approach flushed with perseverance; Vessel was in the process of being recorded when the pandemic hit, forcing the band to relocate to their newly refurbished state-of-the-art attic studio and take on the production and engineering duties entirely on their own. Employing their own string section in the form of violin, viola, and cello, along with a decided folky foundation—guitars, bass mandolin, and banjo—they manage to get a full sound that belies their somewhat precious approach. That makes songs such as “Go Get Better,” “Marrow,” and “Count the Rings” resonate with an absolute sparkle and sheen, while also allowing the delicate designs of “Cityview” and “The Line” to affirm the group’s homespun sensibilities. Four albums on, The Accidentals have etched a sound that’s both delicate and decisive, making Vessel the perfect vehicle to propel them forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gphtS_0fDX9uIS00

I Can Face the Truth

(Self-Released)

Few artists can claim to make music for 50 years and still do so with the same eagerness and enthusiasm that marked their initial efforts. Dana Cooper experienced the mechanisms of the major labels early on, but as a solo independent artist, he’s maintained a full flourish on his own. His new album, I Can Face the Truth, not only boasts a telling title but more importantly, reflects an unimpeded joy and exuberance that are exactly what’s needed during this pessimistic period of modern history. Songs such as “Always Old Friends,” “Upside Down Day,” “Laughing and Crying,” “Summer In America,” and the title tune are flush with an upbeat optimism that makes every offering genuinely striking in both sentiment and execution. So too, Cooper’s cover of the Hank Williams classic “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” further reflects his ability to consistently ply a tasteful touch. Co-produced by Cooper and veteran multi-instrumentalist Dave Coleman, I Can Face the Truth is an unmitigated triumph, an album that should finally garner Cooper the credit he so decidedly deserves.

Photo courtesy of Audeze

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
NEVADA CITY, CA
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Cotton Eye Joe”

Where did he come from? Where did he go? We may never know what became of Cotton Eye Joe, but the song named after him has a rich history. “Cotton Eye Joe” began as a folk song that circulated through the American South in the 1800s. Today, it is a staple of American culture and everyone’s favorite line dancing song (or club dancing song), thanks to the 1995 techno cover by Rednex.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independents#New Jersey Shore#Art#Johnny Ray#Rock And Roll#Manifesto
American Songwriter

Album Review: ‘Paint This Town’ by Old Crow Medicine Show

Few bands generate as much exuberance and enthusiasm as Old Crow Medicine Show, a band that’s built its following through populist appeal and absolute allegiance to down-home upstart Americana. Paint This Town offers yet another ideal example, a breathtaking set of songs that reflects their usual combination of inspiration and abandon. Here, however, the music is shared from a decidedly personal perspective, one reflected in both outlook and observation. It begins appropriately with the rowdy and rambunctious title track, a recounting of their ramshackle trajectory across the past 20 years (We were teenage troubadours hopping on box cars / For a hell of a one-way ride) while also exuding the devil-may-care attitude that’s at the core of their convictions.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Brian May Pays Tribute to Buddy Holly with Cover of “Maybe Baby”

Brian May released a tribute to the late rocker Buddy Holly, who died 63 years ago, with a cover of his 1957 hit “Maybe Baby.”. May’s rendition of “Maybe Baby” is one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe reissue of his second solo album Another World out April 22, which includes the remastered album, along with a collection of rarities, live tracks, remixes, and covers like “Maybe Baby,” a song May first heard when he was 10 years old, and one he said had a profound effect on him and his development as a musician.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Most Iconic ‘80s Lyrics Written by Prince

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life. In that first organ note, Prince opens “Let’s Go Crazy” as a musical sermon. The 1984 Purple Rain hit is merely a glimpse at one of the most spellbinding songwriters and the songs written by Prince throughout his 40-year career.
MUSIC
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Befriends Sheila, Krista Allen Warns, ‘When This Explodes… ‘

“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
TV SERIES
98.3 The Snake

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and Song Lyrics of “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

The ‘70s were a booming time for music, but there were several artists that dominated the air play. If it wasn’t The Beatles (or an ex-Beatle), on the radio, you would be hearing Yusuf / Cat Stevens. The Songwriters Hall of Fame ‘70s writer is known for his eclectic style of writing with his hits. If there were a ‘70s American Songbook, you could expect Stevens’ many classics to be included. For his single, Morning Has Broken, the lyrics appeared to him within the pages of a Christian hymnbook.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
loudersound.com

How Blondie rescued a song from obscurity and turned it into a breakthrough classic

As with The Paragons’ 1967 rocksteady tune The Tide Is High, which Blondie also covered, Hanging On The Telephone is also often mistaken as a Blondie composition. The original version was released in 1976 by pioneering power-pop-punk trio The Nerves as part of their sole release, a four-track EP on LA’s Bomp! Records, a label with a rich archive of proto-punk releases whose impressive roster included Iggy & The Stooges, The Germs, Devo and Stiv Bators & The Dead Boys, among others.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy