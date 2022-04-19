ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beach Boys Announce New Tour with the Temptations

By Jacob Uitti
 2 days ago

The Beach Boys and The Temptations are going on tour together in 2022.

The legendary soul group will perform with the kings of harmony on select dates, which you can check out below.

The legendary bands are set to hit the road for their Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer tour beginning in Mahnomen, Minnesota on May 6 and concluding in Orillia, Ontario on October 22.

Dates along the run include Cincinnati, Saratoga Springs, and San Diego, among many others.

Tickets for most dates go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 AM Local Time.

In 2021, The Beach Boys released a compilation album and box set honoring the 50th anniversary of their timeless albums: Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971. That box set is available HERE.

In 2020, Beach Boys founding member Mike Love released his latest single, “This Too Shall Pass,” which you can check out below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YblgV_0fDX9Y4a00

THE BEACH BOYS 2022 TOUR DATES

May 06 @ Shooting Star Casino Hotel – Event Center in Mahnomen, MN

May 08 @ Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, CA

May 26 @ Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion in Columbus, OH

July 28 @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – Grey Eagle Event Center in Calgary, AB

July 30 @ Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede in Medicine Hat, AB

August 04 @ The Festival at Sandpoint Summer Concert Series in Sandpoint, ID

August 06 @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA

August 11 @ Waterfest Concert Series in Oshkosh, WI

August 14 @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, MI

August 15 @ Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series at Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, MI

August 16 @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend in Cincinnati, OH**

August 18 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY**

August 19 @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT**

August 20 @ Waterside Music Series in Solomons, MD**

August 21 @ American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA

August 25 @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion in Bethel, NY**

August 26 @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in Chatauqua, NY**

August 27 @ Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, NJ

August 28 @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center in Vienna, VA

September 05 @ Washington State Fair – Columbia Bank Concert Series in Puyallup, WA

September 11 @ The Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA

October 21 @ Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre in Orillia, ON

October 22 @ Casino Rama Resort – Entertainment Centre in Orillia, ON

**Featuring Special Guest, The Temptations

#The Beach Boys#The Temptations#American Music#Grey Eagle Event Center#Ab July 30#Wi
