Music

The 19 Best Snoop Dogg Quotes

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKFEC_0fDX8Y2N00

The Southern California rapper Snoop Dogg could teach a class on how to succeed in any number of areas of music, business, and social media.

The popular artist has created hit after hit with producers like Dr. Dre and Pharrell. He’s also a crossover hit in television commercials, movies, show appearances, and more. And he’s worth about a bajillion dollars from his business ventures, which include a number of recent NFT offerings.

But what does the artist/mogul have to say about life, itself? What about love and existentialism? What about the craft of writing hit songs? That’s the subject of this inquiry here.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the 19 best Snoop Dogg quotes.

1. “If it’s flipping hamburgers at McDonald’s, be the best hamburger flipper in the world. Whatever it is you do you have to master your craft.”

2. “Sometimes a loss is the best thing that can happen. It teaches you what you should have done next time.”

3. “If you stop at general math, you’re only going to make general math money.”

4. “Well, hip-hop is what makes the world go around.”

5. “That’s how we do it in the black community; we give back to the people who made us who we are. We never forget that.”

6. “When I’m no longer rapping, I want to open up an ice cream parlor and call myself Scoop Dogg.”

7. “I just change with the times. I really don’t have a say in what’s going on. Music was here before me.”

8. “I like going to areas where the murder rate is high and dropping it.”

9. “I used to get stressed out all the time when I thought winning was important. I wanted to try to win and help my kids win. Once I figured out it wasn’t about winning or losing, it was about teaching these kids about being men, that’s when I started to relax.”

10. “I love making music and I’m falling in love with making records, so it’s like having two girlfriends. But I can handle it.”

11. “The most important decision I’ve made in business? The choices of people I have around me. When I first started I brought everybody with me, my homies from the neighborhood, criminals. I just said, ‘Come on everybody, we made it.’ Then I had to realize we didn’t make it. I made it.”

12. “What people don’t understand is joining a gang ain’t bad, it’s cool, it’s fine. When you in the hood, joining a gang it’s cool because all your friends are in the gang, all your family’s in the gang. We’re not just killing people every night, we’re just hanging out, having a good time.”

13. “It’s so easy for a kid to join a gang, to do drugs… we should make it that easy to be involved in football and academics.”

14. “It’s hard to say goodbye to the streets. It’s all how you do it. You can pass by and say, ‘What’s happening?’ and keep it moving, but it’s a certain element that’ll never be able to roll with you once you get to this level, because that’s the separation of it all.”

15. “Women are in a position now to voice their opinion… women are getting empowered. The more power they get, the more voice they get to shift certain things around. Now I have a daughter, I understand. When I didn’t have a daughter, I didn’t understand.”

16. “An older guy, he’s going to show you things that a young man can’t show you. He’s going to show you how to stay alive. He’s going to show you how to turn corners where your young friends will show you how to turn right into that wall, you know what I’m saying?”

17. “My liberty is about living. It’s about spreading more love. Even though I was always a peaceful, loving individual, my music sometimes didn’t reflect that. But now it’s different. My music is reflecting the way I feel.”

18. “Look at music for what it’s worth around the world and not just America. In other countries, people are still buying CDs and going to record stores. But in America, it’s all about digital. The game is breaking down. But, look at me, you need to know how to play the game the right way.”

19. “I used to be focused on being the dopest rapper in the game, and then once that became what I was, I wanted something different, and I wanted to become the best businessman in the game. I wanted to learn how to master the business like I mastered the rap.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG

Related
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
Complex

Snoop Dogg Teases Death Row x Bad Boys Collab While Seemingly Calling Out Critics of It Potentially Happening

It’s a new era for Death Row Records. Shortly after taking the reins at the iconic imprint, Snoop Dogg confirmed a Death Row x Bad Boy partnership was in discussion—and it appears he hasn’t abandoned the idea. The West Coast legend speaks about the proposed venture in an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. The popular online series shared a sneak peek at the interview on Monday, giving fans a little more insight into what Snoop envisions for the Death Row x Bad Boy collab.
NME

‘Warzone’ is bringing Snoop Dogg back to ‘Call Of Duty’

It’s been revealed that rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone as an operator next month. The rapper will be available in both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call Of Duty: Vanguard on April 19 (with a separate bundle coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile on April 1). Snoop Dogg was previously in Call Of Duty: Ghosts as he lent his talents to a voice pack, where he would make callouts to reflect the player’s choices.
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
blavity.com

21 Iconic Photos From Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration Of Life

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles exactly three years ago today. This West Coast rapper’s memory continues to live on through his family, music and die-hard fan base. His loyal fans were sure to show out during Nipsey Hussle‘s celebration of...
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Says He'd 'Whoop' Willow Smith For Writing Letter To 2Pac

Give Kodak Black an open platform to speak what’s on his mind and he’ll more than likely say something to catch people off guard. Such was the case with a recent Instagram Live session where he claimed he wanted to whoop Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith, over her letter to 2Pac.
Popculture

Warren G Recalls Suge Knight Altercation Over Snoop Dogg That Changed His Career

Death Row Records will go down in history as one of the most influential music groups in not just hip hop history, but in the music industry in general. The label, under Marion "Suge" Knight's management, birthed icons such as Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, putting West Coast style of rap on the map. Eventually, Tupac Shakur signed with the label. But Knight's gang ties and the way he ran his business caused major issues, including with his artists. Snoop Dogg was no exception. In the aftermath of Tupac's death and Knight's reputation becoming more notorious, Snoop wanted out of his contract — but Knight refused. During a recent appearance on Talib Kweli's People's Party podcast, Warren G, a close associate of the label, recalled the time he got into an altercation with Knight over Snoop Dogg's Death Row contract. In fact, Snoop even made a grave mistake at the beginning of his career.
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Calls Out "Fake Love" For Nipsey Hussle After His Death

There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’ after mixing opioids and alcohol

Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 24 May 2014, Mr...
Complex

Master P Says Nipsey Hussle Was Under-Appreciated While He Was Alive: ‘Stop It With the Fake Love’

Master P says he’s tired of all the “fake love” surrounding Nipsey Hussle. During a recent interview with HipHopDX, the music legend expressed his frustration over the lack of support Nipsey received during his lifetime, and how he didn’t received widespread adoration until after his death. Master P said it was yet another example of how many rap fans don’t appreciate an artist until it’s too late.
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

