ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, AZ

Woman dies after being caught on fence along US-Mexico border: Sheriff

By Luke Barr
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JISe_0fDX4LNe00

A woman died after she was caught on a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a local sheriff's office.

On April 11, Cochise County, Arizona, deputies were dispatched to a section of the border where they found a 32-year-old woman hanging upside down, the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on Facebook .

"The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of the International Border wall and when attempting to maneuver down on the US side via a harness similar to rappelling, her foot/leg became entangled and she was trapped upside down for a significant amount of time," the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1VI0_0fDX4LNe00
Ross D. Franklin/AP, FILE - PHOTO:A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives along the border fence at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on Dec. 15, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz.
MORE: Democrats send mixed signals on oil and border politics: The Note

An autopsy was being conducted to figure out exactly how the woman died.

"These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy," Sheriff Mark Daniels said. "We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security."

MORE: Migrant arrivals at southern border soared to 22-year high in March

In a statement, Customs and Border Protection told ABC News the incident is under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FhAF_0fDX4LNe00
Apu Gomes/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A metal cross stands at the wall on the US-Mexico border on May 12, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona.

"On April 11, 2022, Tucson Sector Agents received information from the emergency services dispatch in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico of an incident approximately 10 miles west of the Douglas Port of Entry at the International Boundary Barrier," a CBP spokesman told ABC News.

"Border Patrol Agents and local emergency services responded to the scene and located an individual who was transported to a local hospital. Personnel from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating; more information will be shared as it becomes available," the spokesman said.

The incident comes as Customs and Border Protection had over 220,000 encounters with migrants along the southwest border in March, the third-highest on record.

ABC News' Quinn Owen contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Border Patrol rescues 4-year-old girl left alone by human traffickers as surge continues unabated

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector in Texas rescued a small child who they say had been left on a riverbank by human traffickers. "Another 4 y/o girl (same age as the one who recently drowned) was found on the riverbank after a smuggler carried her across & left her there (no parents to be found)," Chief Border Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted Tuesday." The child is now safe thanks to our agents."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cochise County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Nogales, AZ
Douglas, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Douglas, AZ
State
Arizona State
County
Cochise County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Fence#Us Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Mexico#U S Border Patrol#Democrats#Customs
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Moment migrant girl, 4, is rescued by Texas CBP after being dumped alone on river bank by people smugglers, as number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border rockets by a third in a month

A migrant girl was pictured being rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a smuggler abandoned her on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The four-year-old child was crossed from Mexico by a smuggler and dumped on the riverbank Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the number of unaccompanied minors making the crossing rocketed by a third last month, to 12,011.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

California man accused of smuggling 1,700 reptiles into U.S.

A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday. Jose Manuel Perez, also known as "Julio Rodriguez," was taken into custody on Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.Border patrol agents found about 60 lizards and snakes tied up in small bags, "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," authorities said last month.After initially denying to customs officials that he had anything to declare, Perez later told them that "the animals were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Terror at our border: Agents caught 23 people on US terror watchlist crossing southern border in 2021, including suspects from Saudi Arabia and Yemen

US Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 23 people on a federal terror watchlist crossing the southern border during 2021, including men from Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Data obtained by Fox News via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that four of the apprehensions took place in the Rio Grande Valley Sector and four others were reported by Del Rio Sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFOX 14

Woman dies after falling off border wall in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman from Honduras died after falling off the border wall in El Paso Thursday morning, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The woman was found unresponsive with serious injuries on the banks of the American Canal near Loop...
EL PASO, TX
Fox News

New Guatemalan migrant caravan expected to arrive at southern border in May when Title 42 ends

A migrant caravan coming from Guatemala will likely be reaching the southern border by May 23, the day Title 42 is expected to expire, Fox News Digital has confirmed. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd confirmed to Fox News Digital that a caravan is traveling to the southern border, adding that it likely will break up into smaller ones before it reaches the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

615K+
Followers
148K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy