Utility of theÂ Treatment-Related Mortality (TRM)Â score to predict outcomes of adults with acute myeloid leukemia undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Migraine is one of the most common and debilitating neurological disorders worldwide. External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (e-TNS) is a non-pharmacological, non-invasive therapeutic alternative for patients with migraine. The TEAM study was a prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled, Phase 3 trial for 2-h, continuous, e-TNS treatment of a single moderate or severe migraine attack at home. A total of 538 adults meeting the International Classification of Headache Disorders 3rd edition criteria for 2"“8 migraine headache days per month were recruited and randomized in a 1:1 ratio to 2-h active or sham stimulation. Migraine pain levels and most bothersome migraine-associated symptoms (MBS) were recorded at baseline, 2Â h, and 24Â h using a paper diary. The primary endpoints for the study were pain freedom at 2Â h and freedom from the MBS at 2Â h. The secondary endpoints were pain relief at 2Â h, absence of most bothersome migraine-associated symptoms (MBSs) at 2Â h, acute medication use within 24Â h after treatment, sustained pain freedom at 24Â h, and sustained pain relief at 24Â h. Adverse event data was also collected and compared between groups. Five hundred thirty-eight patients were randomized to either the verum (n"‰="‰259) or sham (n"‰="‰279) group and were included in an intention-to-treat analysis. The percentage of patients with pain freedom at 2Â h was 7.2% higher in verum (25.5%) compared to sham (18.3%; p"‰="‰0.043). Resolution of most bothersome migraine-associated symptom was 14.1% higher in verum (56.4%) compared to sham (42.3%; p"‰="‰0.001). With regards to secondary outcomes, pain relief at 2Â h was 14.3% higher in verum (69.5%) than sham (55.2%; p"‰="‰0.001), absence of all migraine-associated symptoms at 2Â h was 8.4% higher in verum (42.5%) than sham (34.1%; p"‰="‰0.044), sustained pain freedom and pain relief at 24Â h was 7.0% and 11.5% higher in verum (22.8 and 45.9%) than sham (15.8 and 34.4%; p"‰="‰0.039 and .006, respectively). No serious adverse events were reported. Treatment with 2-h e-TNS is a safe and effective, non-invasive, and non-pharmacological alternative for the acute treatment of migraine attacks in an at-home setting.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO