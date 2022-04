Mortgage rates have risen sharply since the start of 2022. Recent data shows that sellers have started dropping prices, most likely due to a pullback in buyer demand. Last year, home prices soared on a national level, making it difficult for budget-conscious buyers to break into the real estate market. This year, home prices started off high again -- and they're still high right now. But one way this year's housing market has differed is that borrowers haven't been graced with the low mortgage rates buyers got to enjoy in 2021.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO