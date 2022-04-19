ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Neck Sharpies: Why Don't You Read?

mgoblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcNamara is clearly looking at Kolesar. Kolesar is clearly the slot defender in the best position to be running outside with Clemons. Kolesar is clearly blitzing. And yet McNamara gives. Why?. We're going to ignore the play's result (it's a risky but successful demolition of Counter GT by Kris...

mgoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Oregon State
ESPN

College football rankings: Updated Way-Too-Early Top 25

For most college football teams across the FBS, spring practice is either over or will be winding down during the next couple of weeks. But the transfer portal, into which more than 3,600 FBS players have entered this year already, never stops churning. Coaches around the country will look to address weaknesses (and, sadly, recruiting mistakes) over the next couple of months.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenkins
Person
Sherrone Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharpies#Ohio State#American Football#Counter Gt#Rpo#Osu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recapping LSU's recent recruiting wins under Brian Kelly

After signing day in February, recruiting was slow for LSU. Brian Kelly and his staff were still settling in as the calendar turned to the 2023 signing class. Recently, things on the trail have heated up again. It’s usually what happens this time of year as coaches try to get as much work done on those next classes before they have to deal with the daily grind of the season in the fall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Here are the players, trends I’ll watch closely during Rutgers’ Scarlet-White game & why | Hunt

Sure, we all can’t wait to see freshman Gavin Wimsatt, Rutgers’ quarterback of the future, sling the football and run around Shi Stadium in front of Rutgers’ most loyal fans for the first time on Friday. And Rutgers’ retooled offensive line - featuring transfers Willie Tyler Jr. (a large athletic man), J.D. DiRenzo (an even larger, athletic man), Mark Ciaffoni (one of the program’s strongest players and a Rutgers legacy) and Curtis Dunlap (a four-star from Fla. with 16 Big Ten starts), and play-makers Taj Harris (a fast, talented wide receiver already capable of playing on NFL fields) and Sean Ryan (a big, tough wide receiver from Brooklyn with sure hands) making plays on the outside, with junior Joshua Youngblood in the slot and returning kicks after getting healthier than he’s been in years after working with strength and conditioning coach Jay Butler and his staff.
BROOKLYN, NY
WBOY

Brown on offense under Harrell: “I like the progress we’re making”

Graham Harrell settling in with WVU offense ahead of Gold-Blue Spring Game. The expected influence of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on the West Virginia offense has been well-documented throughout this spring. The hope is that Harrell’s arrival will spark the WVU offense, which will not only have a new...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy