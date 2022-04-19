Neck Sharpies: Why Don't You Read?

After signing day in February, recruiting was slow for LSU. Brian Kelly and his staff were still settling in as the calendar turned to the 2023 signing class. Recently, things on the trail have heated up again. It’s usually what happens this time of year as coaches try to get as much work done on those next classes before they have to deal with the daily grind of the season in the fall.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO