Mankato, MN

10th Anniversary CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Draws to a Close

By Ashley Hanley
 2 days ago

On Saturday, April 23 the sculptures currently on exhibit as a part of the...

Las Cruces Sun-News

'Heart and History' walking tours underway

LAS CRUCES - To encourage walking and enjoying the historic buildings in Downtown Las Cruces, the City’s Community Development Department has begun conducting “Heart and History” walking tours on the first and third Friday of every month. The next walking tour will be Friday, April 1. The...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Fox News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead...
RELIGION
Deseret News

The importance of in-person singing at Easter (and all year round)

For many churches, this weekend will include a milestone on the path back to normalcy after a devastating pandemic: the first in-person Easter services with congregational singing. In 2020, most churches were entirely virtual for Easter, which took place mere weeks after COVID-19 hit American shores. Last year, in-person services...
RELIGION
ARTnews

The Best Banding Wheels for Painting and Glazing Pottery

Click here to read the full article. Once a pottery piece is off the wheel and dry, it often goes back on another kind of turntable, a banding wheel, so it can be painted, glazed, or otherwise embellished. The rotating platform gives you unfettered access to all sides of your piece without having to walk around it or lift the piece itself. The simple rotation makes it easy to glide your brush (or etching tool) in a consistent band around your piece. You’ll encounter many options and features when shopping for a banding wheel; our picks of the best products,...
DESIGN
WEHT/WTVW

Honor Flight Bluegrass veterans return home

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – For the first time since before the Covid pandemic, veterans are getting the chance to experience our nation’s capitol through Honor Flight. After spending an entire day in Washington, D.C., veterans were treated to a hero’s welcome home at the National Guard Armory in Owensboro. “It’s like coming back from overseas, […]
OWENSBORO, KY

