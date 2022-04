HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University says it has received a record number of applications from prospective undergraduate students for the fifth straight year. The university says it has received more than 8,800 applications for the fall semester of 2022, reportedly up 5% from the previous year and 30% from the former all-time high set in 2019.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO