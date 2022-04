The people of Bayfield are taking it a little easier on the Easter evening as a structure fire rocked the town on Saturday, April 16th, displacing people in the community. The destroyed apartment building sat at the corner of S. Broad St. and Manypenny Ave and was one of the oldest buildings in town. Memories came to the minds of people as they reflected on the tragic incident. "I remember walking by here as a kid. My older brother lived up there. Then when I became of age, I lived up there for about four years old for two and a half years, said Bayfield resident David Duffy.

