‘The Just and the Blind’ Review: A Display of Art as Resistance

Onyx E. Ewa ’24 is an Art, Film, and Visual Studies concentrator in Winthrop House. Their column “All Black Everything” appears on alternate Thursdays. I’ve always been interested in fashion. For as long as I can remember, I’ve flipped through fashion magazines, ripping out pages to save my favorite looks. I started sewing clothes when I was nine, began making my own designs when I was about 12, and never stopped. I’d proudly walk the halls of my high school in my latest designs, and even now, when people comment on my outfits, I’ll often reply with “Thanks, I made it!” I love fashion—it sustains me, it allows me to express myself, and the clothes I make and wear help me to feel confident and beautiful. Thus, when I was a senior in high school, choosing a college to attend, it was essential that the school I went to had some way for me to get involved in fashion on campus.

