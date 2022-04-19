ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Pet of the Week

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese girls are likely a Dalmatian/bird dog mix. They are...

hartselleenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Pet of the Day: April 19, 2022

Meet Vera! She's an adorable and carefree 7-month-old puppy from Red Barn Rescue. Vera has never met a stranger, loves playing on agility equipment and dances for joy when it's time for her daily walks! She is exceptionally well-behaved and is not a very high-energy dog. Is it puppy love? Submit an application at www.RedBarnRescue.com.
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Oreo Opelousas

Oreo Opelousas is a Pit Bull Terrier Mix who is 1 year old. This girl’s got big ears, a bigger heart, a body full of energy, a head full of tilts and is ten times as sweet as any cookie on the planet! This quick learner has been picking up common commands, walks well on a leash, is potty trained and believe it or not, is growing cuter by the minute.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Hartselle, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dalmatian
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
One Green Planet

This Cat Mama is So Proud of Her New Kittens

This mama cat is so proud of her newborn babies that she wanted to show them off to her human! TikTok user @sassykoonz followed her all across their house and downstairs into this cat’s secret hiding spot where she is making sure all her babies are safe. If you...
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Citrus County Chronicle

Pets for Adoption

Jupiter is a male lab mix, chocolate and white in color. He is approximately 1 to 2 years old and heartworm free. This most popular breed will make an excellent companion and friend and be most happy to share his life and love with his new family. Come and meet Jupiter. For more info on Jupiter please contact: animalservices@levycounty.org or (352)486-5138 or Search: Petfinder Levy County.
JUPITER, FL
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
pethelpful.com

6 German Shepherd Dog-Training Tips

James Livingood has been a dog sitter for several years. He has written numerous articles and a book about the topic because he loves dogs. Some dog breeds are more difficult to train than others. One example of a trainable yet sometimes challenging breed is the German Shepherd. This breed...
PETS
KOMO News

One key to a happier dog or cat: choosing the right pet bed

When Consumer Reports editor Angela Lashbrook adopted her dog Gordo, she got him a simple, thin, flat dog bed and thought that’d be enough. But Gordo wasn’t having it. “Gordo basically refused to sleep on the bed we got him," Lashbrook said. "He preferred my reading chair or the couch or our bed. It wasn’t until a friend admonished us for his cheap bed that we finally invested and got him something a little nicer."
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy