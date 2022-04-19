ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About How Nicole Kidman Has Supported Him During Sobriety

By Maria Pierides
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Keith Urban has opened up about the strength of his relationship with Nicole Kidman – to whom he has been married for 15 years – in particular, how the 54-year-old Nine Perfect Strangers actress helped him overcome his addiction to alcohol and cocaine.

The 54-year-old country music star poured his heart out in an interview with The Sunday Times, going into candid detail about how he overcame his addiction through various stints in rehab (first in 1998, and then again in 2006, just a few months after he and the Roar actress tied the knot) and of course, the support of his loving wife! But despite overcoming the addiction, Urban said that he doesn’t really like bringing it up; especially when he’s on stage…

“I don’t talk a lot about it because I love my audience being able to just come and have a great time,” he told the pub. “I’ve nothing against drugs or alcohol. Everyone does what they want to do to have a great time. I just realized I’m allergic to it. Someone said, ‘You have an allergy? What happens when you drink?’ And I said, ‘I break out in cuffs.'”

Although he doesn’t like to go into too much detail about his struggles, Urban didn’t hesitate to mention how Kidman helped him in his song, “Thank You,” taken from his 2009 album, “Defying Gravity.” With lyrics like, “I thank you for my heart, I thank you for my life, and I thank God for grace and mercy, and that you became my wife,” there are no two ways to interpret the meaning behind the touching song!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mgY7_0fDWltNl00

Speaking of music, Urban went on to mention how grateful he is that his music and creativity haven't been affected by his addiction to alcohol or his sobriety. "I'm glad it didn't change anything about my music," he added. "I wrote plenty of hit songs while drunk. I wrote plenty sober. I feel lucky it hasn't defined my creativity."

We love the support both Urban and Kidman give each other. We still remember how the singer flew to Hollywood straight after performing in Las Vegas to support his wife at the Oscars last month, as she was nominated in the 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' category for her role in Being the Ricardos. "I'm just so happy to be here. I'm so happy to be here with my husband who was playing Vegas last night and flew in and landed at 1:00 a.m. Whatever it takes," Nicole said that night. Talk about couple goals!

