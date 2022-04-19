MALAK HEINY NAMED NEW CITY ATTORNEY

April 19, 2022 - Mayor Tom Henry today announced Malak Heiny has been promoted to City Attorney for the City of Fort Wayne and will oversee the City of Fort Wayne Law Department.

Since 2013, Heiny has served as associate city attorney for the City of Fort Wayne. She has been instrumental in providing leadership and direction on legal matters.

Prior to her service with the City, Heiny was a judicial law clerk for Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Patricia A. Riley.

Heiny holds a law degree from IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law. She is a first generation Arab American and lifelong resident of Fort Wayne. Heiny is a graduate of South Side High School and Indiana University, Bloomington.

“Malak is a great addition to my team of division directors,” said Mayor Henry. “Malak’s professionalism, experience, expertise, and attention to detail will serve our community well. I also appreciate and value her tremendous work ethic, leadership skills, and commitment to public service.”

The purpose of the Law Department is to manage the legal affairs of the City by providing legal advice/assistance to the officers, departments, boards, commissions, and other agencies of the City to comply with all local, state, and federal regulations. The Law Department drafts ordinances and other legal documents for the City and its various departments. The Law Department also prosecutes violators of City ordinances and supervises and directs all litigation in which the City has an interest. Additionally, the Law Department provides labor relations services in connection with collective bargaining matters related to public safety.