Chad Dallas named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week

By Ken Lay
 2 days ago
Former Tennessee player Chad Dallas was named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week following his first start of the season.

Dallas plays for the Vancouver Canadians, a High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched five shutout innings in his professional debut on April 13.

Dallas did not give up a hit and surrendered one walk en route to earning his first win of the season.

The former Vol totaled 68 pitches, including 45 strikes. Dallas retired the last 15 batters he faced after opening his start by yielding a leadoff walk.

He was a fourth-round selection in the 2021 MLB draft by the Blue Jays.

