Channel Partners Expo: Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas – Be Careful What You Wish For

By Jon Arnold
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all been staying close to home for far too long during the pandemic, but over the past few weeks, I’ve made up for lost time by attending two separate Informa tech shows, Enterprise Connect in Orlando, FL, and Channel Partners in Las Vegas, NV. Jumping back into business travel has...

