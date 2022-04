CHICOPEE (CBS) — Chicopee schools superintendent Lynn Clark was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on two charges of making false statements. Prosecutors allege that she sent threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief in the city last year. The 51-year-old Belchertown resident is set to appear in federal court in Springfield next Wednesday. She was arrested back on April 6 and was asked to resign from her position by the local school committee in an 8-3 vote. According to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office, one of the candidates for the position received threats “intended to force the victim...

