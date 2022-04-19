ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

PCSO unveils new "Autism Decal" program to help deputies identify those with needs

 3 days ago

In response to suggestions from our citizens, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announces a new free program where citizens can elect to put decals on their homes and vehicles alerting deputies that someone within has been diagnosed with autism. “Our deputies...

