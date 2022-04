Vancouver seafood lovers may see more Humboldt squid but less sockeye salmon on restaurant menus in the near future due to climate change. That's according to a new study by UBC researchers which examined 362 Vancouver restaurant menus from four time periods, spanning 1880 to 2021. They identified locally-caught species on these menus, and determined each species' preferred water temperature based on previous studies. The researchers then took an average preferred temperature across all species' identified for each of the four time periods, and found that the highest preferred temperature occurred in the present-day at nearly 14 degrees Celsius, three degrees higher than in 1880, and almost five degrees higher than the lowest temperature calculated in 1962.

