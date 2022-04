It’s no trick of the mind or the taste buds; soda from a fountain vs. can does taste different – and for many reasons. In fact, there are subtler differences in soda flavors between restaurant chains because of variable amounts of ingredients and storage protocols. But those distinctions are especially evident between fountain soda and a canned soft drink for equally distinct reasons and assumes the brand is the same, be it Coca-Cola, Pepsi, or something else.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 DAYS AGO