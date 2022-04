The western wild-card holder Nashville Predators will play host to the Pacific division leader in the Calgary Flames tonight. The Predators are looking for a bounce-back effort as they lost 8-3 to the Blues on Sunday. The Flames will be in the second half of a road back-to-back series tonight while looking to officially lock up first place in their division with a win here tonight. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Predators prediction and pick.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO